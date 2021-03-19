Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to post $103.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.40 million. Invitae reported sales of $64.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $469.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.30 million to $507.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $671.69 million, with estimates ranging from $602.30 million to $702.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,999 shares of company stock worth $19,785,170. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Invitae by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Invitae by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 146,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

