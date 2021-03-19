Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,966.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 59,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 121,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 30,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,405. The company has a market capitalization of $940.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.