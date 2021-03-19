Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report $19.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.70 million and the highest is $20.25 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $27.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $80.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.77 million to $84.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $92.99 million, with estimates ranging from $84.36 million to $99.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNNT shares. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $5.73 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $384.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 18.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 15.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 94,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.