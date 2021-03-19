Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is $0.21. Sunrun reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUN. JMP Securities raised their price target on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

Sunrun stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,218,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,667. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,389.85 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,960 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $328,098.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 223,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 775,426 shares of company stock worth $56,986,505. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,944,000 after purchasing an additional 430,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,712 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.