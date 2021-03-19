Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $533.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will post sales of $533.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $538.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $529.06 million. Twilio posted sales of $364.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

TWLO stock opened at $352.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $389.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,829,203 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $1,672,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 385.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,586,000 after buying an additional 95,739 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

