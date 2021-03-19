Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Post $0.67 EPS

Brokerages expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 201.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.36.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $345,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $345,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,520 over the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 56,893 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. 1,566,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,827. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.