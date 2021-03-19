Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. Clarivate reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLVT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 128,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,923. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

