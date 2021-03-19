Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,880 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $42,228,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $20,391,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $18,797,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 535,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. 17,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,220. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $31.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.