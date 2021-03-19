Zacks: Brokerages Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. HEICO reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist upped their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.18.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after buying an additional 50,946 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth $710,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in HEICO by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEI stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.26. 742,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,360. HEICO has a 1 year low of $63.82 and a 1 year high of $141.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

