Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Hess reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.18.

Shares of HES stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,652,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,847. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.23. Hess has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $76.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,172,940.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after buying an additional 344,302 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hess by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 90,273 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 16.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

