Zacks: Brokerages Expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will post $42.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. Impinj reported sales of $47.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $174.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $177.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $208.67 million, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $216.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Colliers Securities raised their price target on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

In related news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,255,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,080 shares of company stock worth $3,354,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Impinj by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Impinj by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 163,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. Impinj has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64.

Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

