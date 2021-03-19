Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Inter Parfums reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $1,053,986 in the last 90 days. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after buying an additional 147,366 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 917,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,841,000 after buying an additional 123,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after buying an additional 75,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,010,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.08. The company had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,204. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $77.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

