Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Lantheus reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 102.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

LNTH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.04. 1,079,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,781. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 5,032 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $96,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $65,820 and sold 40,267 shares worth $740,935. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

