Zacks: Brokerages Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Announce -$1.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Natera reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist started coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $4.48 on Friday, hitting $103.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,204. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.55. Natera has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $246,253.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,985,275.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,056 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $533,306.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,476.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,802 shares of company stock worth $23,549,035. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,525,000 after buying an additional 44,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Natera by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 498,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,590,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

