Zacks: Brokerages Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2021


Equities analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.07. Planet Fitness reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.82.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 8.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,960 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2,192.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 78,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 75,142 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLNT traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $78.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,678. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,119.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.22.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

