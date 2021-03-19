Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.36. SPS Commerce also posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPSC. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.46 and a 200-day moving average of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $118.06.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,391,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

