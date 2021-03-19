Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.74. Tetra Tech posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

TTEK opened at $134.42 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

