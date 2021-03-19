Zano (ZANO) Price Tops $1.43 on Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $15.13 million and approximately $99,096.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zano has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,241.32 or 1.00048138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00038089 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.47 or 0.00387325 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.46 or 0.00760064 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.48 or 0.00279109 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00077954 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005082 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,588,497 coins and its circulating supply is 10,558,997 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

