Zap (ZAP) One Day Volume Hits $4.07 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Zap has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $85.04 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.41 or 0.00635998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069259 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024401 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00034794 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

