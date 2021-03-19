ZBG Token Price Hits $0.0382 on Major Exchanges (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $10.09 million and $296,594.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZBG Token has traded down 7% against the dollar. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00051526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.34 or 0.00632901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069143 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024325 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00034751 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 coins. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.