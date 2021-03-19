ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.70 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $14,793.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.00259855 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00109291 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00053707 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,143,184 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

