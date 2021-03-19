Zcoin (XZC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,635.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,843.89 or 0.03144646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.15 or 0.00346453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $543.30 or 0.00926557 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.93 or 0.00397249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.53 or 0.00372685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.87 or 0.00260715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021332 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.