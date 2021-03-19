Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $4.23 on Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,656.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,815.76 or 0.03095593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.50 or 0.00345232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $536.82 or 0.00915201 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.64 or 0.00398311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.87 or 0.00368018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00251939 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021021 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

