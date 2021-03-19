Zebi Token Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 50.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 63.5% higher against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $31,615.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.82 or 0.00451243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00064855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00064694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00139056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.09 or 0.00660520 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00076750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 986,815,351 coins and its circulating supply is 732,569,489 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

