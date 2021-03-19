Zel 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $795,871.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded up 63.7% against the dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $16.44 million and approximately $795,871.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.72 or 0.00254134 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00105065 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00053572 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 123,458,025 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

