ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $122,207.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZelaaPayAE token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $398,121.93 and $122,207.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006088 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000112 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000044 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a token. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,012,159 tokens. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae

