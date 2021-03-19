ZENZO Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $1,272.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0880 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00059205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00231232 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002105 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00016249 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.