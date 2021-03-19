ZEON Reaches Market Cap of $19.73 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. ZEON has a total market cap of $19.73 million and $2.38 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00051330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.28 or 0.00637219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00069414 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024490 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00034801 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.