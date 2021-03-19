Zero Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.29 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $117,301.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zero has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.00252070 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00104164 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00054019 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,780,192 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

