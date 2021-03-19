Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,452.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $605,173.08 and $1,452.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00051203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.44 or 0.00633312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024583 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00034855 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.