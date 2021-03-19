ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $532,752.91 and approximately $285.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 64.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00051479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00633387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069369 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024375 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00034696 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.