Zilla Trading 72.1% Higher This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Zilla has a market cap of $391,473.92 and $54,233.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilla has traded up 72.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00014434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.67 or 0.00626701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00069218 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024369 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00033754 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

