Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $287.67 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00081587 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002852 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,360,728,892 coins and its circulating supply is 11,069,261,739 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.