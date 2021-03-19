ZIMBOCASH Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30,826.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $30,826.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.63 or 0.00453106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00142741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00064735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00689243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00076053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,127,377,522 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

