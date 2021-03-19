ZKSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $644.05 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $644.05 million and approximately $89.59 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 41.6% higher against the dollar. One ZKSwap token can now be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00005549 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00451762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00065625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00141214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.74 or 0.00669773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00076394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

