Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $1,265,390.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $1,265,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,927,310.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03.

On Thursday, March 11th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $748,000.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.38. 110,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,363. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.14 and a 200-day moving average of $172.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

