Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 158.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at $55,522,582.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total transaction of $586,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,714.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,135,958. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $178.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -200.24 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

