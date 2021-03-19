Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $33,763.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,948.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,866. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,101,000 after purchasing an additional 456,852 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,925,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,558 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zuora by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,643 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in Zuora by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $31,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. Zuora has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

