Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Up to $31.85

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.85, but opened at $33.79. Zymeworks shares last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 15,112 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZYME. Citigroup raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $49,803.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,765.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,171 shares of company stock worth $250,446 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zymeworks by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth about $5,541,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 644,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

