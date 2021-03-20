-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Affimed reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.32. 4,525,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.87 million, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. Affimed has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Affimed by 500.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 8.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Affimed by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Affimed by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after buying an additional 296,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

