$0.05 EPS Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.20. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.91.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $124.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.05 and a 200 day moving average of $103.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $128.92.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

