-$0.06 EPS Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.40 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.40 million, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 197,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 535,863 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.