$0.07 EPS Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. Zscaler also reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $3.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.56. 2,320,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,061. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.00. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,929,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dali Rajic sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $9,333,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 330,587 shares in the company, valued at $68,567,049.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,812 shares of company stock valued at $38,401,348 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 69.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

