-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

A number of analysts have commented on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBLT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 141,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,068. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.17. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

