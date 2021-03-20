$0.15 EPS Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.18. Core Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.82. 1,726,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.