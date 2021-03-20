-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTO shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 520,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

