$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. QAD posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QAD.

QADA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. QAD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $753,689.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 46.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in QAD by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in QAD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QADA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.59. 99,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,871. QAD has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.21 and a beta of 1.32.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

