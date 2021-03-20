$0.28 EPS Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.24. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 211.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million.

HONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.12 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $799.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.76.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

