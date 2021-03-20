-$0.33 EPS Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Redfin posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDFN. DA Davidson raised their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of RDFN stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,658. Redfin has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,500 shares of company stock worth $5,619,755 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

