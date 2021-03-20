$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

WHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $324.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $16.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

